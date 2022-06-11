Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 855.6% in May

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
