Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.13.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

