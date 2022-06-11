Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Up 6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.23. 898,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,458,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

