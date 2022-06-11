Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Up 6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXBGet Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.23. 898,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,458,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

