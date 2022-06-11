Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 2.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62. 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

