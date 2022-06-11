Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

