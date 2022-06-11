CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.06.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE:CAE opened at C$31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.27 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.