BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Down 71.2% in May

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTBDW stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

