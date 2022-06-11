BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $17.35 million and $729,527.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00347206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00413529 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

