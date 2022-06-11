BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$122.00 at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from C$134.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.85.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at C$81.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.71.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.0299993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.