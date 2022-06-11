Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $61.33

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,299 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.58.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.