Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $61.33

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,299 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.58.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

