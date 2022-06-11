Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,575

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,575 ($69.86).

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.43) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.43) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($71.43) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

IHG opened at GBX 4,681 ($58.66) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,967.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,911.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($67.49).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

