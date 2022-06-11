Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $242.53

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day moving average of $210.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

