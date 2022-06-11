Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

