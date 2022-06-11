Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
