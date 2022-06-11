Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CEO Michael Ross Pope Sells 49,297 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Ross Pope sold 49,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $53,240.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Ross Pope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Ross Pope acquired 10,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $8,000.00.

Boxlight stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.31. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth $2,151,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

