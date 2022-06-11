Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.95

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 5868710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.