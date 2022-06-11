Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.95

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 5868710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.
In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.