BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $255,339.08 and $135,640.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,864.44 or 0.99967385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00016028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,370 coins and its circulating supply is 891,582 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.