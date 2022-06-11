BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 218 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

