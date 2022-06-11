BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,193 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 298.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $211.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $221.15.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

