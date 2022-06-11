BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.