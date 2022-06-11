Bob’s Repair Achieves Market Cap of $498,142.38 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $498,142.38 and $10.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

