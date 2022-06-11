Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.