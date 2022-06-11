Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
