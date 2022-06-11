Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

