Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 9.6%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 78,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,737,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $653.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

