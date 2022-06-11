Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.