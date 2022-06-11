Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $53,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,208,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

