Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BGX opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
