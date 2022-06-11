Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BGX opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

