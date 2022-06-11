BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded down 0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 16.40. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 17.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.96 and a fifty-two week high of 29.99.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.