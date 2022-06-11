Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Financial Contrast

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bird Global and EZGO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 945.26%. Given Bird Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and EZGO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.75 -$196.33 million N/A N/A EZGO Technologies $23.42 million 0.50 -$2.98 million N/A N/A

EZGO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Volatility and Risk

Bird Global has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bird Global beats EZGO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About EZGO Technologies (Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

