Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0078493.

BIREF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.29. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $9.96.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.