Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading 15.5% Higher

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Biotage AB (publ) from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

