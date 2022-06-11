Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Cut by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $334.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $334.44 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.