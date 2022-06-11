Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Biffa has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $3.98.
Biffa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biffa (BFFBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.