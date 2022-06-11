Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.