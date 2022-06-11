Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $186.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

