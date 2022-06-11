Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 567.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 74,559 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

