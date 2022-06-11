Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.