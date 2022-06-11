Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

