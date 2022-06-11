Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $495.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

