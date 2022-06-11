Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 979 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.