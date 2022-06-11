BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $93,720.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BGNE opened at $147.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.