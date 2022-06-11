Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €93.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

ETR BFSA opened at €57.20 ($61.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.57. Befesa has a 12 month low of €51.65 ($55.54) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($79.14). The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.