BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BESIY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($104.30) to €88.00 ($94.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($90.32) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Shares of BESIY opened at $61.70 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.48.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $3.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.