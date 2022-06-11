Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.37. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

