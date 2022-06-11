Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTEGF. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.03.

BTEGF opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The firm had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

