Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Little bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $14,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,030.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BATL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the third quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the third quarter worth $144,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 4,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 601,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

