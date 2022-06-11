Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.36

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 253607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

