Barclays Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

KTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of KTB opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

