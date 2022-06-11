BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGM opened at $14.35 on Friday. BankGuam has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.
BankGuam Company Profile (Get Rating)
