BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGM opened at $14.35 on Friday. BankGuam has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

